The last man on the moon dies aged 82

  • January 17, 2017 17:43 IST
    By Wochit
The last man on the moon dies aged 82 Close
Former US astronaut Eugene Cernan has died, surrounded by family, aged 82. Cernan was one of the first men to go on a spacewalk and, in 1972, was the last astronaut to walk on the moon. Cernan and fellow Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison Schmitt became members of the most exclusive club in the universe on 11 December 1972.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular