On 2 April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falklands Islands, a British colony situated in the South Atlantic Sea. This triggered a 74-day war that resulted in over 900 deaths, and reignited a debate over the sovereignty of the islands that rages on to this day.
The Falklands War explained
On 2 April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falklands Islands, a British colony situated in the South Atlantic Sea. This triggered a 74-day war that resulted in over 900 deaths, and reignited a debate over the sovereignty of the islands that rages on to this day.
- April 4, 2017 20:45 IST
-