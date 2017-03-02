The entire internet only matched the capacity of the human brain in 2010

The entire internet only matched the capacity of the human brain in 2010 Close
Speaking at the Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Dr. Stephen Roberts, director of the Oxford-Man Institute and professor of machine learning at the University of Oxford, tells Newsweek that the entire internet only recently matched the capacity of a single human brain.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch Francois Hollande reaction to sniper accidentally firing during speech
Most popular