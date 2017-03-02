- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
The entire internet only matched the capacity of the human brain in 2010
Speaking at the Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Dr. Stephen Roberts, director of the Oxford-Man Institute and professor of machine learning at the University of Oxford, tells Newsweek that the entire internet only recently matched the capacity of a single human brain.
