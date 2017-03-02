- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
The difficulties of teaching Wall Street about big data
Speaking at Newsweek’s AI and Data Science in Capital Markets conference Leigh Drogen, Founder and CEO of Estimize, discussed the difficulties of teaching Wall Street about Big Data and how to use it.
Most popular