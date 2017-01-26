- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
The band has gotten back together: Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner talk Trainspotting 2 reunion
Ewan McGregor Johnny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner have reunited to film the sequel to cult classic Trainspotting, 20 years after the original was released. T2: Trainspotting is out in UK cinemas on Friday 27 January.
Most popular