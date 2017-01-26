The band has gotten back together: Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner talk Trainspotting 2 reunion

The band has gotten back together: Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner talk Trainspotting 2 reunion Close
Ewan McGregor Johnny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Ewen Bremner have reunited to film the sequel to cult classic Trainspotting, 20 years after the original was released. T2: Trainspotting is out in UK cinemas on Friday 27 January.
loading image
IBT TV
December film preview: Rogue One, Passengers and Sully
Most popular