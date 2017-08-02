He was set for becoming a legend at FC Barcelona but what can early success do to you! In a world ruled by money, loyalty remains a farce.

Neymar has officially asked the Catalan giants to release him, FC Barcelona have put forward an official communication on Wednesday August 2.

WATCH: MESSI REACTS TO NEYMAR'S EXIT!

"Neymar Jr., accompanied by his father and representative, has communicated to FC Barcelona this morning his decision to leave the Entity in a meeting held in the offices of the Club," mentioned the club statement.

"In view of this position, the Club has informed them that it refers them to the termination clause of its current contract, which since July 1st is 222 million euros, and that it must be paid in full."

While the club has mentioned nothing about a possible move for the Brazilian to the Qatari-backed money heavy French side PSG, Barca have mentioned that Neymar will not be participating in any more training sessions with the club henceforth.

As a matter of fact, reports claimed that Neymar actually bid goodbye to his Barcelona teammates Wednesday morning and did not attend the training session.

FC Barcelona have also said that Neymar and his father are claiming the contract extension bonus, that is around £23m.

Love lives in Paris after all

PSG, who are understood to be triggering the player's out-of-the-world buyout clause of 222m euro (£198m), do receive a major opening now to go ahead and sign up the player and make a world record signing. Also, ridicule the football Financial Fair Play regulations in the process.

Neymar no doubt will be the most benefited from the transfer of PSG as he not only will receive oodles of money but will also brush shoulders with a lot of his Brazilian compatriots at the French club.

Thiago Silva, Lucas Moura and new boy Dani Alves are some of the key Brazilians currently a part of PSG.

Barcelona can still bank on a saviour

La Liga chief Javier Tebas is stepping things up now as he contemplates putting forward an official complaint to the UEFA and the European Union over "financial dopers" PSG, as per the ESPN.

"The complaint is ready and will be presented to UEFA, the European Union and the Swiss courts," Tebas said. "Basically, the complaint will be over unfair competition and against teams that receive financial injections from owners that 'gift' players to their fans by taking them away from others. PSG are a clear example of 'financial doping' by club/state.

"PSG's accounts reflect that they have more commercial income than Real Madrid or Manchester United, which is to say that their brand value is bigger than these two clubs. Well, that is impossible."

He has apparently mentioned that even if PSG triggers Neymar's buyout clause of 222m euro (£198m), the Spanish league wouldn't accept a penny!

"No, we will not accept this money from a club like PSG who, without being part of La Liga, want to use one of the rights of our organisation, especially as the club are infringing on UEFA regulations, financial fair play and EU laws," Tebas said. "It would not make sense to accept this payment. If PSG come with the money for Neymar's clause we will not accept it."