An exciting buzz for all Shah Rukh Khan fans started doing the rounds on social media that suggests that SRK has signed Dhoom 4.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Shah Rukh has agreed to play the hero in Dhoom 4 and has signed the Yash Raj Films project just recently.

It has also been reported that the fourth instalment of the hit franchise will be released on Christmas 2019. However, an official announcement on the project is yet to be made.

International Business Times India tried to contact YRF to confirm the news, but no one was available over there.

Earlier, there was a buzz that the makers of Dhoom 4 initially wanted to rope in Salman Khan but the latter had refused the offer as he is already a part of Race 3.

Aamir Khan having played the lead role in Dhoom 3, YRF wanted to cast someone of equal popularity in Dhoom 4, and hence Shah Rukh became the ideal choice.

FIRST NEWS ON NET ! King Khan @iamsrk signed #Dhoom4 & it will release on Christmas 2019 !! Celebration Time for #ShahrukhKhan Fans. ??? pic.twitter.com/bOLeMBVEzg — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) October 11, 2017

As per News, King ? @iamsrk could be Lead for #Dhoom4 and film will release on Christmas 2019 , though NOTHING OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION YET. — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 11, 2017

"Adi wants to take Dhoom 4 to the next level and he has asked Maneesh Sharma to write the film. He is currently scripting it. For those in the know, Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor (director of Dhoom 3) is now busy with Thugs of Hindostan. So the film will change hands again. Maneesh will probably direct it as well," DNA had quoted a source as saying earlier.

"Although Fan didn't work at the box office, SRK and Maneesh have discussed about working together again. Nothing is on paper as of now, but for SRK, all that isn't required when it's a YRF film. Only a call from Adi is enough," the source had added.

While John Abraham had featured in the lead role of a thief in Dhoom, the franchise was followed by Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 and Aamir in the third part. The franchise has got bigger with every instalment.