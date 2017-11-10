How safe are women in our society? Be it at the work places, public areas or home, they often fall victims to abuse and harassment. And virtual world is not an exception as people find it fun to share inappropriate visuals of women to their friends the moment they receive it on social media or WhatsApp.

Many such scandal videos are being circulated online in the name of celebrities. Now, a Malayalam actress has raised her voice against a vulgar video being shared on social media misusing her photo and name.

Asha Sarath Fake Video Leak: Two Teenagers Arrested in Kerala

Actress Anu Joseph, who is a familiar face in Malayalam television industry, is the latest victim of the online crime. The actress has filed a complaint with the cyber cell and also publicly reacted on the matter with a video message posted on Facebook.

'Parasparam' Actress Gayathri Arun aka Deepthi Breaks Silence over Leaked Video, Fake Facebook Page

"I came across a viral video of a woman on Whatsapp circulated using my photo and name. I don't know how to react to all this. A few months ago, there were rumours on my death and now this video is doing the rounds on social media with my details. But I am wondering why people are sharing it without even finding the truth behind it.[translated from Malayalam]," Anu is heard saying in the video she shared on Facebook.

The Karyam Nissaram-fame actress has also reminded the netizens on sharing such vulgar visuals a crime. "I hope you all are aware that uploading and sharing such videos are illegal. Expecting your love and support always. Thanks [sic]," she concluded her video message.

Watch Anu's video message here: