  • February 27, 2017 15:56 IST
    By Reuters
That was disrespectful: Moonlight cast react to Oscars Best Picture gaffe
Moonlight actor Shariff Earp has labelled the moment La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture disrespectful. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land had won the top prize at the ceremony on 26 February, before it was revealed that Moonlight was the true winner in an embarrassing gaffe for the Academy.
