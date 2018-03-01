Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is shooting for his upcoming period drama in Rajasthan. Apart from his work, he is also enjoying some quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

Bebo and Taimur are in Rajasthan with Saif and the family is seen having a gala time there. Recently, a picture of the three is doing the rounds on social media.

In the photo, the trio is enjoying a jeep ride with Taimur sitting on Saif's lap. The Rangoon actor is unrecognizable in the picture. The Nawab seems to have beefed up for his role in Navdeep Singh's movie and you can also see Saif's ear pierced with thick beard and mustache.

Take a look at this picture, in which Saif looks different:

Saif's period drama has a couple of sword-fighting and horse riding scenes, which we think the actor already knows. Being a Nawab himself, Saif has all the royal qualities in him.

He will reportedly share screen space with R Madhavan in it. The duo will be reuniting on screen after 17 years. They were last seen in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

A source from the film had told Mumbai Mirror: "The shoot kicks off in Rajasthan, where the story is set, in the first week of February. Since it's a period film, Saif and Madhavan will be training in sword-fighting and horse-riding."

"They will require a lot of prosthetics and the team has been working on their look for a long time. Last week, there was a final look test in Mumbai and the film is ready to roll now."

The movie will also star Sonakshi Sinha in a small role. Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri, close to Udaipur, in Rajasthan. A source told DNA: "Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri in Rajasthan (that is two hours away from Udaipur) for the yet-to-be-titled Navdeep Singh film, which also stars R Madhavan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. As he is stationed in Udaipur, Bebo decided to pay him a visit with Taimur in tow. They will zoom off to different places as they love to travel."