Earlier in the month, Qualcomm jumped the gun by posting a blog featuring Asus Zenfone AR and revealing its CPU details, a day before its official launch at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017. Now, it has come to light that the chip-maker showcased the unreleased Nokia 8 series flagship phone, internally known Nokia Supreme, at the very same Las Vegas event.

Total Tech via YouTube has released the video featuring Nokia 8 series at Qualcomm's booth at CES 2017, demoing the camera's EIS (Electrical Image Stabilisation) capabilities of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU series.

Also read: Glossy HTC U Ultra, U Play with AI-based Sense Companion launched; all you need to know

In the video, Nokia 8 series is shown to boast a huge circular camera module with metal-based cover on the back. On the front, the device has three capacitive back-lit buttons -- recents, home and back. Interestingly, there is no physical button on the front and also on the back, leaving many perplexed over the missing fingerprint sensor, which has now become standard in the smartphone industry.

We believe Nokia 8 might come with special display with fingerprint scanner ingrained in it. Many rival brands like Samsung and Apple are also rumoured to incorporate similar highly advanced screens in their 2017 flagship phones Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8, respectively.

If Nokia 8 does come with a high-tech screen, Nokia will be the first to set the new benchmark, as it is rumoured to debut on February 26, one day ahead of MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2017, Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

There's more on Nokia 8...

As per the clip, Nokia 8 comes in two versions based on system configurations -- one with Snapdragon 830 + 6GB RAM + 64/128GB storage (microSD card) + 24 MP OIS + EIS primary camera+ 12 MP front-shoot (and dual front-facing speaker are also on the cards) and another with Snapdragon 821 quad-core+4GB RAM (rest of the details are yet to be ascertained).

Both the Nokia 8 models are expected to boast Carl Zeiss-branded cameras, similar to the company's flagship Lumia series (now owned by Microsoft).

Going by the specifications, Nokia and HMD Global Oy seem to have hit a sweet spot. Nokia 8 has got all the key ingredients in terms of looks and powerful internal hardware to take on leaders Samsung and Apple, which were responsible for its downfall in late 2000s. Now, Nokia is poised to return to its former glory.

Check the video here:

In related development, HMD Global Oy, the official license holder of Nokia's mobile brand, will commence Nokia 6 series sales in China on January 19.

Read more: Nokia 6 up for pre-order; HMD Global teaser hints at new Android phone launch next month

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia, HMD Global Oy and MWC 2017.