Deepika Padukone turned many heads when she walked and posed on the red carpet at the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2018 which was held on Sunday, March 11. But apart from her stunning looks, a strange mark on her lips caught everyone's eyes when she was photographed at the star-studded event.

Though Deepika and Ranveer Singh have never spoken openly about their relationship, there's no secret that the two are dating each other. And it is pretty evident from their never-ending PDA.

At the event too, Deepika and Ranveer were seen having a gala time on the red carpet where they happily posed for the shutterbugs. Their electrifying chemistry was one of the major highlights of the event.

But here, the interesting part was, a mark was spotted on the side of Deepika's lips, which was clearly visible in her close-up shots. She was drop-dead gorgeous in a white deep plunging neckline dress on the red carpet. Take a look.

The actress could've got that red mark on her lips for many different reasons but all the rumors floating about her intimate relationship with Ranveer made everyone think otherwise. There was speculation that she possibly could've got that mark as a hickey, or should we call it a token of love, from her rumored boyfriend.

Nevertheless, there's no doubt that Deepika and Ranveer make for a lovely couple. The Mastani even claimed the ownership of her Bajirao when she commented 'mine' on the actor's Instagram post from the event. However, she soon deleted her comment from the post but not before her fans took notice of it.

Both Deepika and Ranveer, who are at the peak of their acting careers, received the Entertainer Of The Year Award at the function.

And as the rumors of their impending marriage are refusing to settle down, fans believe that the wedding will indeed happen.