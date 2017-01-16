With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 (February 27-March 2) just around the corner, there's a lot of buzz around Samsung's 2017 flagship Galaxy S8. The phone is rumoured to be featured at the Barcelona event. But, those rumours are hardly from reliable sources. Be that as it may, the company's proprietary Display division has dropped hints on phone's front panel.

Samsung Display has showed off an unnamed smartphone boasting latest super AMOLED screen technology with high screen-to-body ratio in its latest video ad. The device's front-panel is covered by display to the tilt (top and bottom) and there is no dedicated space for a physical button.

Even on the sides, there are barely any space between the screen and the edges pointing to a bezel-less phone[watch video ad below].

The design language of this mystery Samsung phone matches earlier reports, which suggested the company of using advanced display integrated with biometric sensor to enable the user to unlock Galaxy S8 by touching anywhere on the screen.

So far, Samsung has not made any official comments on the video ad, but it is widely reported that the phone shown in the clip might be the generic Galaxy S8 model.

What we know so far

As per reports, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S8 and S8 edge. Key difference between the two is that the latter will boasts of a bigger 5.7-inch dual-edge curved screen and the former will have a 5.1-inch flat display panel.

The generic model might come with a standard QHD (2560x1440p) screen, whereas the S8 edge will have 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160p) display.

Both models are likely to have an advanced super AMOLED integrated with fingerprint sensor to make room for immersive viewing and also to enrich the mobile VR (Virtual Reality)-compatible video viewing experience.

Galaxy S8 series will come with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Bixby digital assistant, created by Viv Labs- founded by Apple Siri-creators.

Both Galaxy S8 models are expected to have an iris scanner on the front, dual cameras (12MP+13MP) placed in parallel positions on the back and 6GB/8GB RAM.

Under the hood, depending on the region of sale, Galaxy 8 series will come with Samsung Exynos chip and the model bound for developed markets such as US, Europe and China will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Rest of the features are expected to be same in both variants.

The company has also taken stringent measures to test the Galaxy S8's battery and is reportedly importing them from rival LG, as the company is yet to release an official report on Galaxy Note7's incendiary tendency, previously blamed on its flawed battery.

Samsung has reportedly decided to showcase prototype Galaxy S8 series models at MWC 2017, but the official launch of the devices has been pushed to mid -March with plans to release them in April.

Going by the reports, Samsung seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make the Galaxy S8 a big success and get over the infamous exit of the Galaxy Note7.

