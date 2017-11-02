Royal Enfield is all set to reveal its much-awaited 750cc motorcycle at an upcoming event and here comes the first hint from the CEO Siddhartha Lal himself. He has shared a video of what is believed to be the new 750ccc motorcycle, revealing the exhaust sound of the upcoming model.

The video with the caption "07.11.17 #RoyalEnfield #ridepure #EICMA" also reveals that the new 750cc motorcycle will break the cover on November 7 at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, Italy.

Not surprising, nothing noteworthy has been revealed about the new Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle. However, the new powerful offering of the Chennai-based niche bike maker has been the favourite of rumour mills since its inception. Reports had indicated that the RE motorcycle will be called Interceptor. The name is not new to the company as it was the name given to its bike produced in the 1960s and 1970s when it was still a fully owned British entity.

The flagship motorcycle is expected to come powered with a parallel-twin 750cc engine, which is rumoured to churn out 45-50bhp and a peak torque of more than 60Nm. This engine is also expected to be the company's most powerful mill. The upcoming 750cc engine motorcycle was caught on camera several times while undergoing testing in India and overseas.

07.11.17 #RoyalEnfield #ridepure #EICMA A post shared by Sid Lal (@sidlal) on Nov 1, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

This 750cc vehicle will be the first motorcycle developed by the Royal Enfield Technology Centre in Britain. Spy pictures also indicated that the motorcycle will employ a telescopic suspension at the front and Paioli shock absorbers at the rear. ABS will also be on offer.

Royal Enfield Interceptor will be pitted against Harley-Davidson Street 750.