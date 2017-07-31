Actor Thara Kalyan's husband Raaja Ram (also spelt Rajaram), a well-known face for the Malayalam television audience, breathed his last on Sunday, July 30. Reports suggested that the actor died due to dengue, however, his daughter Sowbhagya Venkitesh has refuted the rumours on the reasons of her father's untimely death.

Sowbhagya, who is a familiar face on social media for her viral Dubsmash videos, clarified on her father's demise via her Facebook page.

"We lost him...I didnt want to post something like this but the news is really misleading... He was not suffering from dengue fever... He had a viral fever which later on led to a serious chest infection for which we took him to Amritha hospital. Unfortunately he developed another serious condition called septecemia. It led to multiple organ failure. He spent 9 days in the hospital. Pls do not spread wrong information. [sic]," Sowbhagya posted on her social media page.

Sowbhagya has also requested the media not to disgrace her father by giving wrong news about him and his acting career. Despite starring as a hero in almost 20 serials, a few reports had it that Raaja was not a popular actor as he did minor roles in films and serials.

"He might not have had a very successful career; but I feel depressed when I see the media stating that he was not very popular since he did minor roles in big screen and mini screen. My father was the hero of the serial "Deshaadanapakshi" serial which was the first venture of manorama vision. He debut serial was Nizhal yudham serial as the hero (in Doordarshan channel.) and the list continues... He has done almost 20 mega serials as Hero...Most sought after handsome hero of mini screen.... And I am very proud to say it though the media is not... The wrong news is a disgrace to my father...," she wrote.

"Above all he has been a wonderful person... The best daddy ever and a very loving husband to my mom.... You will always be my hero daddy....Thank u all for the love and concern... [sic]," Sowbhagya added.

Meanwhile, on June 7, via his Facebook page, Raaja, who was also a dancer, had informed his followers on being admitted to hospital due to viral fever. "Am hospitalised for viral fever for the last week. Would soon join you all. Getting well..not discharged so far [sic]."

Here is the Facebook post of Sowbhagya Venkitesh: