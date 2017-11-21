Turkey, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie -- thanksgiving feast is to die for. But, do you know that an average American consumes 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Calorie Control Council?

It's just one day, you might think, and there's no harm in indulging in some high-calorie foods. But this one day can cost your health. So, have a healthy Thanksgiving - remember that the holiday is all about family time and not just about food.

So, we bring to you some health tips for the Thanksgiving day:

Homemade

It's better to have homemade foods that will help you to control the amount of butter you are using to keep a check on your fat consumption. "Keep a lot of good veggies in there like onions, celery, carrots, and things like that," Allen said. You can use whole grain bread when you're making cornbread or bread stuffing.

It's better to make cranberry juice at home rather than buying it, so that you can keep a check on your sugar as well. "Sweet potatoes are good for you; they're full of vitamins and nutrients, avoid adding extra butter or sugar," Jeannie Allen, clinical dietitian with Metroplex Hospital in Texas told Kdhnews.

Turkey

It is better to go for white meat, without skin because it has low calories. And, it's healthier to roast a turkey than frying, Allen suggested.



Use smaller plates

You may think how will smaller plates help in cutting down calories? Well, Cornell University researchers collected 56 research studies and examined the effect of consuming foods in smaller plates. It was found that a 30% reduction in plate size led to an average 30% reduction in food consumption.

Stay hydrated

Have adequate water throughout the day. Research shows that drinking water can be an effective way of controlling your appetite. In a study presented at an American Chemical Society meeting, researchers mentioned that participants who were on a diet and drank two cups of water before meals over 12 weeks lost about 5 pounds. It was much more than the other dieters who did not consume that much of water.

Don't skip exercise

If you're a person who regularly exercises, make sure that you don't skip it on this day. After your dinner, go for a walk instead of watching a match or movie.