Ajith Kumar's Thala57 (AK57) and Mahesh Babu's 23rdmovie (Mahesh23) are set to be released in theatres during Eid 2017 and both these much-hyped films are set to lock horns at the box office.

It was reported earlier that Ajith Kumar's Thala57 was to be released during summer holidays. But the latest buzz in the Tamil film industry is that the makers have postponed it and are planning to release it as Eid treat on June 22 or 23. Kaushik LM, an expert from Kollywood, tweeted: "Buzz - #Thala57 #AK57 to release in June for the Eid weekend. June 22 (Thurs) or June 23 (Friday)."

On other hand, Mahesh23, which is made simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, was also to be a summer release, but the producers have delayed its release date. The movie will clash with Thala57. Andhra Box Office tweeted: "#Thala57 & #Mahesh23 moved from Summer to June 22nd & 23rd Respectively. #Eid2017."

Ajith Kumar is playing the lead role in director Siva's upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled Thala 57. Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan are playing the lead roles, while Vivek Oberoi appears as a villain. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music and Vetri is handling camera work for it. The movie is hyped and much-awaited because it shows Ajith on big screens 16 months after the release of Vedalam.

Mahesh23, which is likely to be titled movie, Sambhavami, is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. This movie is hyped a lot due to two reasons. Firstly, it is the association of Mahesh Babu and Murugadoss and secondly, the film marks the debut of Mahesh in Kollywood. Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead in the movie, which has Harris Jayaraj's music and Santosh Sivan's camera work.

Both Thala57 and Mahesh23 are much-hyped and eagerly awaited movies. They are directed by two successful directors and they feature two superstars of South India. Made on whopping budget, both the films will be released on a grand scale across the globe. Hence, this Eid festival is going to witness clash between titans at the box office.