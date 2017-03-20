Ajith has apparently joined the Rs 25-crore-remuneration club in Kollywood. After Rajinikanth, he is the second actor to get such a thick pay cheque for working in Tamil films.

Actor Suresh Menon recently shared his experience of working with Ajith in Vivegam on Facebook. "Have put this pic lots of times but with the fan following ajith has, am sure they will be happy to see the pic again :-) From the film paasa malargal. 1993. A smallone minute role. He is still the same charming, friendly person now in spite of superstardom :-). [sic]"

What caught people's attention was Suresh Menon's mention about Ajith's current salary. ""Today his fees are around 25cr for a film...For the one minuterole i think it was 2500rs :-). [sic]" Although it is not an official confirmation, his comment definitely has some amount of truth as he belongs to the same industry.

In South India, the remuneration of actors are not general revealed but sometimes, journalists who have close links with industry insiders, leak them.

According to insiders, Vijay is closer to him and he reportedly charged Rs 23 crore for his recent film Bairavaa. It has to be noted that Rajinikanth reporedly received Rs 40-crore remuneration apart from getting shares in other deals for his last film Kabali released in 2016.

Coming to Ajith's latest film, the actor has recently joined the shooting of Vivegam in Bulgaria. The filming is in the final phase. The team will return to Chennai to shoot for the patchwork in April.

Vivegam is bankrolled by TG Thyagarajan on the banner of Sathyajyothi Films and directed by Siruthai Siva. Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan are the female leads in the film, which also has Anirudh's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.