Ajith, whose next movie is presently being referred to as Thala 58, is still recovering from a surgery that he went post-Vivegam release. He has been advised bed rest for some time. However, the actor, although yet to make it official, is rumoured to be teaming up with Siruthai Siva for the fourth time.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Ajith will once again play a cop in Siruthai Siva's film. The duo had taken up a variety of subjects for all their three ventures. Their first movie Veeram was set in a rural backdrop and Thala was seen in a veshti-clad avatar.

The second movie, Vedalam, was a city-based revenge drama in which Ajith played the role of a taxi driver. Their third venture, Vivegam, was an international espionage thriller where Thala was seen as a former member of counter-terrorism squad.

However, it is not clear whether Ajith plays a honest cop or a corrupt officer, like in Mankatha, in their fourth project. The actor had also donned khakhi in films like Anjaneya and Yennai Arindhaal.

Nonetheless, the producer of the film is yet to be finalised by Ajith. A member of Sri Sai Raam Creations had revealed in an interview that they were interested to bankroll to produce Thala 58, but the actor would take the final call.

Meanwhile, their recent movie Vivegam has completed its 50-day run in theatres. The Tamil film has grossed over Rs 70 crore in Tamil Nadu and over Rs 110 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead, while Akshara Haasan was seen in an extended guest appearance. The movie was about a man seeking revenge against his friend for betraying him.