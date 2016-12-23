Ajith, who is currently busy with his much-hyped untitled movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 57, often prefers to work with tried-and-tested combinations. Be it directors or producers, in the last couple of years, Ajith has teamed up with only those with whom he is comfortable with.

As a result, Ajith has worked with Siruthai Siva in back-to-back films and producer AM Rathnam made three consecutive films with the Tamil actor. Now, the trend seems be continuing with the actor reportedly given nod to work with Sathya Jyothi Films, which is bankrolling his forthcoming Thala 57.

It is said that Ajith is impressed by the efficiency and the professionalism of Sathya Jyothi Films. Hence, he has given his call-sheet again for them.

Sathya Jyothi Films is a reputed banner in Kollywood. They have been in the industry for the past three decades and produced some of the best critically-acclaimed and commercially successful flicks. Kamal Haasan and Sridevi starrer Moonram Pirai was its first film way back in 1983. Some of the other notable hits include Uthama Puthiran and Kalyana Parisu.

However, it is not clear who will direct the film, which is popularly referred to as Thala 58. Vishnuvardhan and AR Murugadoss are said to be front-runners. Some time ago, it was said that Vishnu was planning a historical film with Ajith. At the same time, there were also rumours that Murugadoss had plans to direct an action thriller with him.

Ajith returns to Chennai

Ajith, who has been busy shooting for Thala 57 in Bulgaria, has reportedly returned to Chennai for Christmas. He will join the team again in January.