The letter 'V' signified victory for Ajith and Siruthai Siva in their previous movies Veeram and Vedalam. Hence, the title of their next movie, which is presently referred to as Thala 57, will begin with the aforementioned letter again.

As per the buzz, the makers are looking for a title starting with the letter 'V.' Vadham and Vivekam are also being considered by the team. But nothing has been finalised yet as the name should aptly suit the content of the flick.

The title will be reportedly finalised shortly and they are expected to reveal the name on February 2.

However, the shooting of Thala 57 has begun recently and the latest schedule is underway in Chennai. The team is filming an important sequence in Binny Bills. The film unit will fly to Bulgaria later in February.

The shooting of Thala 57 was supposed to be completed by now, if things had went according to the makers' plans. The team took a break from the shooting to support Jallikattu, which reportedly delayed the completion of the shooting.

The movie release has also been rescheduled and now it will not be released in the month of April. Reports say that Thala 57 will see the light of the day in June. The shooting of the Ajith-starrer begun in August 2016 and it has been majorly shot in Europe.

Thala 57 has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan as female leads. Vivek Oberoi plays the villain in the movie, which also has Thambi Ramaiah, Appukutty, Rajendran and others as the supporting cast.