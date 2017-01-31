The fans of Ajith have started requesting the makers of his forthcoming movie, presently referred to as Thala 57 or AK 57, on social media to announce the title of the film. They want someone from the film unit to open up their title announcement plans as there are many speculations doing rounds on the name of the flick.

Bairavaa (Bhairava) 19-day box office collection: Vijay-Keerthy Suresh's film earns around Rs 62 crore in TN

Rumours are rife that the title will begin with the alphabet V. It signified victory for Ajith and Siruthai Siva in their previous movies Veeram and Vedalam. There is a long list of names that are doing rounds online -- Verithanam, Vedham, Viyugam, Vivegam and Vadham.

A report suggests that the makers will open up on the movie title along with their plans on the first look release shortly. Some claim that it will be revealed on February 2. But the makers are tight-lipped about the issue.

Thala 57 is written and directed by Siruthai Siva and it is his third union with Ajith. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the film as Ajith's wife, while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is essaying the negative role in his debut Tamil film. It also features Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Appukutty and others in the supporting roles.

Thala 57 features Anirudh Ravichander's music, Vetri's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

The shooting of Thala 57 was started in Europe in September. The unit has wrapped up over 70 percent of the filming in Bulgaria, Chennai and Hyderabad. Currently, filming is on in Chennai and soon the team will fly to Bulgaria for the next schedule.

Thala 57 is an international spy thriller, in which Ajith plays an investigating officer. A crime occurs in Tamil Nadu and the hero, who wants to get to the root of the issue, probes the case, which takes him to Europe.