Thailand begins royal cremation for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Amid beating drums, the whistle of an ancient flute and an artillery salute, Thailand began an elaborate cremation ceremony for revered late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday (26 October). The late kings body, which had been lying in state at the palace since his death a year ago, was moved to the cremation area on Wednesday night. The 18th century chariot carrying the royal urn weighs nearly 14 tonne and was pulled by more than 200 soldiers.