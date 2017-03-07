Thai authorities seize more than 300kg of smuggled ivory

Thai authorities have seized more than 300kg of ivory and arrested a Gambian man accused of smuggling on 7 March. The ivory was smuggled in 15 boxes declared as stones from Malawi and sent via Ethopia, authorities said. It is worth nearly $500,000 (£409,000).
