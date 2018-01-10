Suriya is badly in need of a hit after some of his films bombed at the box office and failed to live up to the viewers' expectations. His Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (TSK) is all set to release this Friday, January 12, even as the actor is walking the extra mile to promote the film to his best.

The actor has been giving a lot of interviews in Tamil Nadu and travelled to Kochi and Hyderabad to promote the film as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is releasing in big numbers. Suriya is trying hard to ensure that the flick gives him much-need break after delivering a few below-average films.

Everything was sailing smoothly till Suriya took up Anjaan, which had become a butt of jokes upon release. The over-hyped film had disappointed the viewers big time. His next flick 24 won critical appreciation, but it could not keep the cash registers ringing at the box office. His Massu Engira Masilamani and Si3 too followed the suit.

Now, the actor has teamed up with Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdydhaan. It is a remake of Bollywood flick Special 26, which was based on 1987 Opera House heist. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the flick in which Ramya Krishnan will be seen in an important character.

Going by the makers, they have taken only the outline of the story and people can find similarities in only a few scenes between the two flicks.

Taking advance booking into the consideration, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has managed to create a lot of buzz and we can notice in the form of people's response to the pre-booking.

The songs and teasers have created a positive impression about the film and the fans of Suriya are hoping that lady luck will smile on Suriya again. However, the movie, which is being simultaneously released in Telugu as Gang, is facing challenges from other big films like Vikram's Sketch and Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali.

Can the film give the much-needed break to Suriya? We have to wait some more time to know the answer.