Suriya's Pongal release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has struck gold at the box office in its extended opening weekend. After opening to good reviews, the Tamil flick has witnessed increased footfalls at the theatres and did fantastic business.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has grossed over Rs 35 crore in the first four days at the worldwide box office. In its home territory of Tamil Nadu, the Suriya-starrer has cashed in on the extended Pongal holiday season and the collections have been solid all the days. In Chennai alone, it has raked in over Rs 3.08 crore.

Kerala and Karnataka have also contributed to the success of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam by raking in over Rs 6 crore. The collections in Andhra and Telangana for its Telugu version Gang have been average, say trade reports.

It has to be noted that these are estimated numbers and the makers have not formally revealed about the film's collection.

Among the overseas centres, the movie has done notable business in the US (Rs 2.24 crore), the UK (Rs 72.83 lakh), Australia (Rs 55.86 lakh) and Malaysia (Rs 1.65 crore).

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has garnered positive reviews and is expected to continue its success streak at the box office. Suriya's interest in visiting to theatres to promote the film is giving a fillip to its business.

".@Suriya_offl & @VigneshShivN visits #Brinda theatre a single screen in Perambur and one of the collection kings of North Madras. Nice strategy by @StudioGreen2 to do extensive ground level promotions during peak Pongal season. [sic]" trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is a remake of Bollywood film Special 26. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial is based on the 1987 Opera House heist. It has Ramya Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh in the major roles.