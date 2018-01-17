Suriya and Keerthy Suresh's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is likely to become a hit at the Chennai box office if we go by the box office numbers. In five days, the Tamil movie has made a rock solid collection.

As per the trade reports, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam remained stable in the first five days. On the release day, the Suriya-starrer raked in Rs 74 lakh, which was considered to be a decent number as the actor's last few movies had not lived up to the viewers' expectations.

After getting good reviews, the collection was Rs 76 lakh, slightly higher than the first day. The business further improved on Sunday with Rs 77 lakh collection to take its three-day total to Rs 2.27 crore.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam posted its best figures on Monday by minting Rs 81 lakh and on its fifth day, the movie minted Rs 76 lakh. The five-day total collection of the Suriya-starrer stands at Rs 3.84 crore.

It has minted over Rs 26 crore in Tamil Nadu box office in five days and the estimated worldwide collection is over Rs 36 crore.

Further, its Telugu version titled Gang started seeing more footfalls at the theatres and the collection since Sunday has been good, as per trade reports.

The Vignesh Shivan-directorial is likely to do well in the next 10 days as it is not facing competition from any big South Indian film. There are a few movies lined up for release during Republic Day weekend and it is to be seen if they will affect the Surya-starrer or not.