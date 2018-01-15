Suriya's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (Thana Serntha Kootam) has come out with flying colours at the worldwide box office. The movie has also emerged the winner among the Pongal releases, having performed a lot better than competitors like Sketch and Gulaebaghavali.

The Tamil movie hit the screens on Friday, January 12, on the occasion of Pongal. The pre-release buzz was not huge as Suriya's last few movies had turned out to be duds at the box office. However, upon release, the flick garnered extremely good reviews, and the positive word-of-mouth boosted its collections.

As a result, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam ended its first weekend on a high note. "Tamil film #ThaanaaSerndhaKoottam #TSK goes from strength to strength in USA... EXCELLENT HOLD, despite multiple new releases...Thu previews $ 42,517 Fri $ 86,499 Sat $ 123,700 Total: $ 252,716 [₹ 1.61 cr] @Rentrak. [sic]" leading trade tracker Taran Adarsh said about the film's success in the US.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has done significant business even in the UK and Australia, besides some fantastic business in Malaysia.

Although the makers have not opened up on the film's collection, the trade experts estimate Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has collected over Rs 30 crore at the worldwide box office in three days.

With Monday being Pongal holiday, the Suriya-starrer is expected to enjoy footfalls in theatres in South India. Following the good response, the actor has also taken to promoting Gang — the Telugu version of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam — in Andhra Pradesh.

On the other hand, Vikram's Sketch and Prabhu Deva's Gulaebaghavali have garnered average reviews, and their collections have been decent so far. These films have been dominated by Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.