Suriya and Keerthy Suresh's Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has concluded its first week on a high note. After getting a fantastic opening last weekend, the film's collection has remained stable on the weekdays as well.

The estimates coming from the trade experts indicate that Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has breached Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has raked in over Rs 31 crore. In Andhra and Telangana, it has collected over Rs 10 crore.

From the two versions (Tamil and Telugu) of the movie, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has earned Rs 4.7 crore in Karnataka and about Rs 4.50 crore in Kerala. It has collected around Rs 60 lakh from rest of India taking its total tally to Rs 51.1 crore at the domestic box office.

In overseas, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is estimated to have grossed over Rs 10 crore.

The good reviews and well-planned promotions carried out by the makers have helped the film to do good business in the first week. Interestingly, the collections have seen a growth in Andhra and Telangana post first weekend.

The Suriya-starrer is expected to have a good run in theatres for one more week as no major films have released this week. However, a few films will hit the screens next week for the Republic Day weekend.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is a remake of Bollywood film Special 26. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial is based on the 1987 Opera House heist. It can be called as the first commercial hit of the year for Kollywood.