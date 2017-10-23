The Vadapalani office of Tamil actor Vishal, who is the president of Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC), has been raided by the Income Tax sleuths on Monday. It is said to be a part of Mersal row.

The buzz on the social media is that Vishal's production house in Chennai has come under the scanner of by GST Intelligence Agency. Ajay Shanmugam‏, an observer of the film industry, tweeted: "BREAKING : Income Tax Raid is happening now at TFPC President #Vishal's Vadapalani office. All his bank accounts freezed. Trouble."

The GST Intelligence Agency has not revealed any reason behind sudden raid on Vishal's office. But since it is happening after the actor the BJP-led NDA govt for objecting the dialogues in Vijay's Mersal, it is being speculated that this is BJP's revenge act against the actor-turned-producer for raising voice against it.

The NDA Govt's act has disappointed and angered Vishal's fans, who feel that the BJP is trying to attack and silence the people, who criticize its policies. Some of his fans took to Twitter to condemn the raid.

Manobala Vijayabalan: "Actor #Vishal voiced out for #Mersal GST dialogues and now he has been raided by GST officials. Imagine the condition of a common man!"

Priya‏: Just In #Incometax ride in #Vishal's home and office. BJP trying to muzzle the voices in Tamil Nadu? The south remembers #dictatorship

Avudaiyappan: If u don't talk abt central govt u ll get national award.... If u talk abt central govt u ll get #ITRaid #Mersal #Vishal @AnchorAnandN

Vignesh Raja‏: Just take a look at #Vishal's filmography before raiding him, you might end up giving him some money for next month's bus pass

Yadhu De Hosure: An actors questions piracy and next day he gets a raid, well played politicians #Vishal

Steven‏: There is no need to check GST as Govt itself has announced that it will go easy it is fully implemented. its just intimidation. #Vishal #VFF

இராஜ்‏ (@dezmozz): #BJP want to #Vishal as a pawn just like holding #OPS & #EPS in #AIADMK @VffVishal