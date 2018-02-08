A police officer in a Dallas suburb in Texas was shot dead while responding to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on Wednesday, February 7, night.

The police surrounded the building at Breckinridge Point Apartments and found one person was shot dead at the scene. The police officer was shot dead during the encounter and while the Richardson Police Department confirmed that the officer was killed, they refused to identify him.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

Officials also tried to speak to the suspect and negotiate using a robot but he continued to shoot at the police, reported Fox4News. It was later reported that the police have managed to take the suspect into custody.

The public has also been asked to avoid the area as it is not safe and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was also spotted keeping an eye on the area.