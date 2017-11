At least 26 people died and about 20 others were injured in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday when a gunman dressed in all black with ballistic vest strapped to his chest opened fire at worshippers in a small Baptist church. The gunman has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley.

The 26-year-old had reportedly served in the Air Force at a New Mexico base and died soon after the attack, when a local resident shot at him with the rifle. The motive if the attack is yet to be ascertained.