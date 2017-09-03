The French company that says its Houston-area chemical plant is spewing noxious smoke—and may explode—successfully pressed federal regulators to delay new regulations designed to improve safety procedures at chemical plants, according to federal records reviewed by International Business Times.
Texas Republicans helped exploded chemical plant exploded lobby against safety rules
The French company that says its Houston-area chemical plant is spewing noxious smoke—and may explode—successfully pressed federal regulators to delay new regulations designed to improve safety procedures at chemical plants, according to federal records reviewed by International Business Times.
- September 3, 2017 14:30 IST
-