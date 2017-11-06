Texas church shooting leaves more than 20 dead Close
Texas church shooting leaves more than 20 dead

In a horrifying turn of events, at least 26 church-goers died and many others were injured when a gunman open fired in a small church in Texas.

Among the many killed, the youngest victim was a boy aged just five. A pregnant woman was also reportedly one among the victims.

The gunman has been identified as one Devin Patrick Kelley.

Texas
Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TexasReuters

As soon as the news broke, heartbroken Hollywood stars and celebrities from different fields took to social media platforms to condemn the attacks and pleaded that gun-control be put in place soon.

Texas shooting: At least 26 dead, 20 injured in church attack; gunman killed 

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon was one among many celebrities who expressed their thoughts on the firing. She tweeted: "I am absolutely heartbroken over the shooting today in #SutherlandSprings Texas. #PrayForTexas #EnoughIsEnough #StopGunViolence. [sic]"

Sarah Silverman aksed why nothing is being done about mass shootings despite several incidents in the past. "When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer bc of the lessons learned. But 1 mass shooting after another... nothing, [sic]" she said.

Ellen DeGeneres echoed similar thoughts when she tweeted: "The world can feel hopeless, but it's not. We have each other. We have the power to act, for Texas, for Las Vegas, for Orlando. For us all."

Many other celebrities showed supports and prayed for the victims and their families.

Here is what they said: 