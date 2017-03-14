Here's a stunning bill proposed by Texas Representative Jessica Farrar which is surely going to be a big turn off for men. The bill, called 'act against an unborn child', could see men being fined for masturbating!

The democrat lawmaker came up with the law on March 10, 2017, which states that men would be fined $100, every time they masturbate.

And that's not all, this bill also states that men will have to face a 24-hour waiting period if they want to get vasectomy or colonoscopy, or even buy Viagra.

Farrar isn't sure whether the bill will be passed or not, but she hopes it will shed light on unfair reproductive rights, based on gender.

Farrar has worked as an advocate of women's health in Texas, where getting abortions is difficult.

"Let's look at what Texas has done to women," Farrar said as quoted by CNN. "What if men had to undergo the same intrusive procedures?" she added.