A London-based adult store LoveWoo is hiring people for testing sex toys. The responsibilities of the reviewer are to test the products and decide whether 'the product is hot, what could make it hotter'.

According to Mirror, the applicant will get a salary of £28,000 which is comparable to that of a graduate software engineer or bar manager. Apart from a salary that matches the national average, the suitable candidate will be getting uncapped holiday leave, private healthcare, a day off on their birthday, and several other perks.

The job listing on LoveWoo website states, "Have you ever dreamed of getting paid for testing sex toys? Our diverse product range comprises sex toys, lingerie, games, and much more, and you will be responsible for reviewing products assigned to you with honesty and care."

Well, it's not all fun, the applicant will have to attend meetings and training sessions with a team of employees. And, only an enthusiastic open-minded person with a good sense of humour and 'who thinks like a customer' will land the job.

However, the candidate will be able to work from home two days a week and three days a week from office. All the person needs to do is write reviews and guidelines of the product.

A spokesperson for the company told BBC, "Sex toys range from simple to risqué, and as a responsible provider of a huge catalogue of sex toys, [we] feel it necessary to both have and share a good understanding of all products, and be able to inform the public about all perks and pitfalls."

"Giving sound information and advice is truly important to us, and we want to be a platform that gives factual, honest and clear advice," spokesperson further explained.

Applications close on 15 September.