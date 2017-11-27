A new Test record was not enough for Ravichandran Ashwin to win back his place in the Indian limited-overs team as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors continued to ignore the off-spinner.

Today (November 27) was a memorable day for Ashwin as he became the quickest to take 300 Test wickets. He had eight victims in the second Test at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium as India thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs.

Ashwin and captain Virat Kohli (213 runs) were the chief architects in giving India 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 31-year-old took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to post a picture of himself with skipper Kohli. The caption read, "300th test wicket at the Jamtha (Nagpur) ,a memorable day. Thank you all@imVkohli look forward to the next 18 months (sic)."

Ashwin's day could have been even better if the three-member selection panel led by MSK Prasad had recalled him to the three-ODI series against the Sri Lankans. Kohli was rested while handing the captaincy responsibilities to Rohit Sharma.

300th test wicket at the Jamtha (Nagpur) ,a memorable day. Thank you all?@imVkohli look forward to the next 18 months. pic.twitter.com/hjtdVXndSI — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 27, 2017

Ashwin has not played ODIs since June this year. His last 50-over international was on June 30 in North Sound against West Indies. His ODI career has been stalled at 111.

There is no doubt that Ashwin is irreplaceable in Test cricket for India. He is the number one for the country in five-day format. But it is not the same in limited overs.

The selectors, in the recent past, have backed youngsters Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Again, the trio was preferred ahead of the experienced duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Last month, Ashwin said he was not "desperate" to return to ODI squad and was ready to wait for his opportunity.

"This is a difficult question to answer because I don't know if it will be a comeback. Comebacks are not easy and I am not desperate at all. One-day cricket will come knocking at my door, as I have not done too much wrong. When I do get that opportunity, I will try and rise to the occasion,'' Ashwin had said.

With the latest snub, questions will once again be asked about Ashwin's limited-overs future? Is it the end or will be bounce back?