Indian utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) acquired Italian car design firm and coachbuilder Pininfarina SpA in 2016.

There was no news then on how Mahindra was planning to capitalise on Pininfarina's know-how in design.

Emerging reports now indicate Mahindra wants to transform Pininfarina into a global premium electric car-maker.

Pininfarina is currently working on a range of cars — likely to be exclusively electric models — reports NDTV Auto.

There will be multiple models in different segments and that clearly means the move is to pose a challenge to the most successful brand in the premium EV space: Tesla Motors.

"We are hoping to build a really high-end, crowd-pleasing Pininfarina electric — that's in the works," the publication quoted the chairman and managing director of Pininfarina as saying.

If the report is anything to by, Pininfarina will move from coachbuilder status to a manufacturer position under M&M.

Turning into a manufacturer is not a new concept for Pininfarina.

"That was the dream of the founders of Pininfarina. So when we acquired it — I personally made a promise to them that when we invest we will fulfil the dream of the original founder of Pininfarina," says Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of M&M.

Mahindra already runs a factory team in Formula E, an elite class of auto-racing that uses only electric-powered cars.

The technical knowledge acquired through this programme is expected to help Pininfarina come up with EVs on a par with Tesla models, if not a notch above.

There are no specific details on the upcoming EV models from Pininfarina, but it is believed that things will start off with an electric sedan.

An SUV and a hatchback or crossover product are expected in the first three-to-five years of operation. More details on Pininfarina's EV future is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Source: NDTV Auto