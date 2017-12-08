American luxury electric car maker Tesla Motors may still be drawing up its plans to make an entry into India but for the ardent fans, the wait has been long enough. So, here we go. We can now bring to you the first ever Tesla Model X SUV on Indian shores.

From the images that are doing the rounds on the Internet, Tesla Model X electric SUV could have already made its entry into the Indian market, unofficially though. A motor buff from Mumbai has reportedly imported Model X to India, the country's first. We have the pictures of the model and it will be difficult for anyone to take their eyes off. We just have not managed to get away from it!

Manufactured at the company's production facility at Freemont in the United States, Tesla Model X come with 413km range with a top speed of 250kmph. The 90D variant is powered by an electric motor developing 259hp of power transmitted to front and rear wheels that can run from 0 to 96.5kmph in 4.8 seconds.

The P90D version uses 503hp motor to the rear wheels and the same 259 hp motor to the front wheels and can run to 96.5kmph in 3.8 seconds. The Model X comes with safety features such as a floor-mounted battery that lowers the centre of gravity, automatic emergency braking, parking sensors and an eight-year, infinite mile battery and drive unit warranty. The highlight of the Model Z is its falcon doors.

The model does not come cheap. In the international market, the Model X is priced at $73,800 for the base model and goes all the way up to $128,300 for the top model. So, we are right to assume that the person who imported the car must have spent nothing less than Rs 1 crore to drive it into his garage.