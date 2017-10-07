Five facts about Tesla Model 3 Close
Five facts about Tesla Model 3

After a splendid debut in April 2016, Tesla Motors' mass market electric sedan Model 3 registered an enviable over 4 lakh bookings from around the world.

The company started deliveries of the Model 3 in July this year, but emerging production numbers are not in line with its delivery plans.

Tesla Motors has managed to deliver only 220 units of the Model 3 so far. This is well short of the 1,500 unit deliveries Tesla Motors had planned by September-end.

Company CEO Elon Musk has now admitted the delay in Model 3 production.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3Tesla Motors

Musk on Friday tweeted that the Tesla Semi-truck unveiling has now postponed to November 16.

The company will be diverting resources to fix Model 3 bottlenecks.

To a tweet asking whether people on the Model 3 waiting list will get any official notifications, Musk replied: "You'll know as soon as we do. We are deep in production hell."

Earlier this week, Tesla Motors in a statement said: "We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term."

If the production bottlenecks remain unaddressed, a new booking for the Model 3 will result in delivery only by late 2019.

Tesla Motors' initial plan was to scale up production to 20,000 Model 3 cars per month by 2017-end. The number was expected to double by 2018.

With the delay in Model 3 production, it remains to be seen whether Tesla Motors reaches the production target it had envisioned.

tesla share price, tesla market cap, tesla q1 results, tesla on nadaq, facebook share price, nasdaq companies, tesla ceo elon musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015.Reuters file

Priced at $35,000 (Rs 23 lakh), the Model 3 is one of the most practical electric cars around.

It comes in five seats and four doors layout. As for performance, Model 3 will run from standstill to 100kmph in less than 6 seconds and comes with the range of 346 km in one full charge.

Related