California-based premium electric car-maker Tesla Motors handed over the first 30 units of its most important vehicle — the Model 3 sedan — in July and started the journey to disrupt the global EV market. The Model 3 has since got an overwhelming response.

However, it looks like some customers are concerned about the 140mm ground clearance of the Model 3.

A Twitter user named Ryan McCaffrey‏ recently tweeted, "@elonmusk, Is a Smart Air Suspension option still coming for Model 3, as you said last year on Twitter? My driveway is weird & I need it!."

Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, replied in classy style: "In about six months or so. Linked to dual motor config."

In about six months or so. Linked to dual motor config. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2017

Smart Air suspension is the technology that raises and lowers the car on its own, using road detail logs, GPS, driver input and others. The suspension can also tuck down at highway speeds to increase efficiency.

The upgrade is spot on for countries that are challenging. The delay of six months is because its release is connected to the dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that's due in that same time frame.

Smart Air suspension will be necessary for the Model 3 in India, where a 140mm ground clearance will guarantee the car's underbody getting scratched. However, Tesla Model 3 will not be entering India soon, as the Tesla factory will manufacture right-hand drive models only by 2018-end.

The Model 3 is one of the most practical electric cars around. It comes in a five-seats-four-doors layout. As for performance, the Model 3 will run from standstill to 100kmph in less than six seconds and comes with the range of 346km in one full charge.

The electric sedan from Tesla Motors is priced at $35,000 (Rs 23 lakh) in its home market.