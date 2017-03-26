Two terrorists snatched an AK-47 rifle from a policeman in Jammu on Sunday (March 26), injuring the personnel in the process. The policeman whose AK-47 was snatched and was injured by terrorists is personal security officer of Maulana Syed Athar Dehalvi who is on a visit to J&K.

"Nothing will deter me from exposing Pakistan sponsored terrorism in J&K. I hope the PSO is healthy soon," said Maulana Syed Athar Dehalvi.

The police arrested one of the two terrorists who snatched the weapon while the other fled. Later on Sunday, a second person was arrested, based on the statement of the terrorist in custody.

J&K: Two terrorists snatched AK-47 rifle from a Policeman in Jammu. Policeman injured, one terrorist arrested, other with rifle fled pic.twitter.com/No6XWeN6Ba — ANI (@ANI_news) March 26, 2017

In another incident in the state on Sunday, the vehicle of DSP, jail, Srinagar, Abdul Bhat, was set ablaze. His family was also threatened by terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora.

Police security arrangements were beefed up in the state due to the upcoming Lok Sabha bypolls.

Police arrested 18 persons on stone-pelting charges on Saturday from Anantnag ahead of the bypolls.