Five civilians have been injured in the attack till now, said a Times Now report.

The security personnel have cornered the terrorists in one of the buildings of the family quarters.

The district administration of Jammu has asked schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain closed.

An army personnel injured in the indiscrimiante firing is in a critical condition.

Meanwhile a PTI report has said that Intelligence inputs had warned of a terror attack on either a army or security establishment by JeM militants to mark the death anniversary of Mohammad Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri separatist who had been hanged on February 9, 2013.

The area has been cordoned off and operations are underway to flush out the terrorists present in the camp.

"Around 4:55am, suspicious movement was noticed by the santri. Santri bunker was fired upon and they retaliated. Number of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters," ANI quoted Jammu inspector general of police SD Singh Jamwal as saying.

The last firing took place at 6 am. A red alert has been sounded in the entire city.