A suspected terrorist attack in Mali left two civilians dead Sunday evening. The assault on a popular tourist resort came days after the US Embassy issued a travel warning in Mali. Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba resort, east of the capital Bamako, and briefly seized hostages before Malian Special Forces intervened. Malis government took five suspected jihadists into custody.
Terrorist attack on Mali resort leaves two dead
A suspected terrorist attack in Mali left two civilians dead Sunday evening. The assault on a popular tourist resort came days after the US Embassy issued a travel warning in Mali. Gunmen stormed Le Campement Kangaba resort, east of the capital Bamako, and briefly seized hostages before Malian Special Forces intervened. Malis government took five suspected jihadists into custody.
- June 20, 2017 14:26 IST
-