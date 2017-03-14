Pathankot attack
Heavily armed terrorists stormed the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in January 2016 killing six security personnel and injuring 38 others. Five terrorists were also killed in the gunbattle that lasted for 17 hours. [Representational Image]IANS

The Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Punjab's Pathankot district has reportedly been put on high alert.

A search operation is currently underway at the airbase. According to reports, some terrorist activities have been reported in the area.  

At least five terrorists and six security personnel were killed in a fierce gun battle that lasted for almost 15 hours at Pathankot Air Force base in January 2016.

