The Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Punjab's Pathankot district has reportedly been put on high alert.

A search operation is currently underway at the airbase. According to reports, some terrorist activities have been reported in the area.

At least five terrorists and six security personnel were killed in a fierce gun battle that lasted for almost 15 hours at Pathankot Air Force base in January 2016.