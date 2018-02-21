Have you ever dreamt of sharks attacking you or circling near you? For a man in South Africa, this almost came true when a great white shark attacked a cage in which he was trapped.

A terrifying video, which was taken by one Mike Dumont, shows one of the world's deadliest predators attacking the man when tempted with a piece of bait, the Daily Star reported.

The video shows a person lifting the shark bait from the water while the huge shark approaches. The shark then charges at the cage, showing huge scary teeth.

Another video taken from a similar cage shows the shark launching an attack on the cage. The predator sinks its huge teeth around the metal structure where a man is standing, but the video ends without showing the fate of the man.

This is not the first time a great white shark has attacked a human. In 2017, teenaged Zoe Steyn escaped after a great white shark grabbed her surfboard and pulled her into the water near Nahoon Reef off South Africa's coast of East London.

"I just saw this huge black eye looking straight at me and a huge bang as it took my board and began shaking it. It latched on with its jaws just missing my leg and it tipped me backwards and I fell in and I just saw the black shape of it in the water and panicked," Zoe told the Telegraph.

"I heard another surfer screaming at me to get back on my board and I pulled myself onto it but was terrified of where the shark was and what to do. Then I saw a surfer friend JP Veaudry paddling straight out to get me and he told me not to think about the shark but just paddle for all I was worth.

"He kept asking me if I had been bitten by the shark but I said I didn't know as I was in a state of shock and adrenaline was just pumping through my body. I have never been so relieved to get on a beach in my life and JP told me I was very lucky. They reckon it was at least ten feet long, maybe bigger," she said.