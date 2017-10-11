A surveillance camera on a bus from Hunan province, China, captures the moment the vehicle overturns as a car swerves towards its side. The bus filled with sleeping passengers was driving through a busy Chinese motorway. The accident happened on 1 October and left one person injured. According to state broadcaster CCTV, investigation is still underway.
Terrifying moment bus topples over on China highway
- October 11, 2017 16:51 IST
