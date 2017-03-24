- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Terrifying anti-riot vehicle created to quash any urban disturbance
The Bozena riot has been specifically designed control and disperse riots in urban areas while protecting law enforcement officers. Created by the Slovakian company Bozena, the Riot can extend its giant shields, comes equipped with tear gas guns and holes for shooting rubber bullets. It’s predecessor the Bozena 4 has been in use in various countries across Europe, Africa, America and Asia for several years.
Most popular