Terrifying anti-riot vehicle created to quash any urban disturbance

  • March 24, 2017 18:14 IST
    By Bozena
Terrifying anti-riot vehicle created to quash any urban disturbance Close
The Bozena riot has been specifically designed control and disperse riots in urban areas while protecting law enforcement officers. Created by the Slovakian company Bozena, the Riot can extend its giant shields, comes equipped with tear gas guns and holes for shooting rubber bullets. It’s predecessor the Bozena 4 has been in use in various countries across Europe, Africa, America and Asia for several years.
loading image
IBT TV
20,000 evacuated after saboteurs cause huge explosion at Ukraine arms depot
Most popular