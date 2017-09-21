After a long absence of 25 years, Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor is returning in the sixth instalment of 1984 sci-fi film, The Terminator 6.

The Terminator director James Cameron made the announcement that Hamilton will be reprising her role in The Terminator 6. The veteran director said, "As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return...

"There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn't an example of that for women."

However, the upcoming film will be directed by Deadpool director Tim Miller while James Cameron will produce it. Cameron wrote the storyline as well.

"We're starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story," Cameron said. "We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters but we'll have Arnold and Linda's characters to anchor it."

No official release date for the movie has been confirmed but it is likely to release in 2019 or 2020.