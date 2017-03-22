This might be really bad news if you are a die-hard Terminator fan. Emerging reports indicate that Arnold Schwarzenegger has decided to back out of the Terminator franchise which apparently puts the brakes on Terminator 6.

Also read: The Dark Tower: Author Stephen King unveils the first poster of Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey vehicle

Terminator 6 was announced earlier with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke. But according to a Paramount Pictures source, it is over for the Terminator and Schwarzenegger as well.

"The studio has taken the sequel off the production slate completely, meaning there is no pre-production or any plans for another sequel. The talent had been offered long-term deals, but this is not happening," the source said.

"It would need an independent production company to think about making this, and asking Arnie back at age 70 to play that again may be a tough ask," the source added.

The release of 2015's Terminator Genisys had drawn a lot of flak from critics. However, in January, the original Terminator director James Cameron revealed that he was in talks with Deadpool director Tim Miller to reboot the movie which will be completely unconnected to Genisys.

Moreover, this is not an end. Every cloud has a silver lining and so does Terminator. In a recent conversation with Collider, Skydance Productions honcho David Ellison had confirmed that there will be a major announcement about the Terminator franchise.

"I will say we have resolved the future of the franchise and believe me it's an incredibly bright future. I think where it's going will be the continuation of what the fans really wanted since T2," Ellison said.

"We have something this year that we will be announcing for the franchise. It's something we're incredibly excited about and we think is the direction it needs to head," he added.

In the meantime, Arnold Schwarzenegger is planning a sequel to 1988 classic Twins along with co-actor Danny DeVito titled Triplets.